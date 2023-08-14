Open Menu

One-wheeling Banned In District

August 14, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has imposed a ban on one-wheeling and plying bikes without silencers in the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the directions of the Home Department, Government of Punjab, one wheeling of motorcycles and driving bikes without silencers had been banned in Bahawalpur district.

The DPO Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas also directed the SDPOs and SHOs to ensure strict action against those found involved in one-wheeling and making noise on roads by driving bikes without silencers.

The spokesman said a control room had been set up at Emergency 15 to report any violation of the directions issues in this connection.

