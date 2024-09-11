One-wheeling Claims Life Of Another Motorcyclist
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A 21-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by another bike, on which two boys were performing stunts here near Kotjai Adda.
According to police, 21-year-old Ghulam Murtaza Kanera, son of Ghula Qasim, a resident of Syed-Aliaan, was going home on a motorcycle when Ikram Ullah and Hayat Ullah performing stunts on another bike hit him near Kotjai Adda in the jurisdiction of Paharpur police station.
A result, Ghulam Murtaza died on the spot.
Paharpur police registered a case on the report of the deceased's brother.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in Bajaur firing1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of Punjabi poet Faqeer Muhammad Faqeer being observed today1 minute ago
-
Dar calls unity among all political parties for strengthening democracy2 minutes ago
-
High-level Chinese business delegation calls on Minister Amir Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Man held for attempt to assault girl2 minutes ago
-
Education ministry to organise Girls' Sports Carnival from Oct 17-1911 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police arrest two drug dealers, seize 8.5 KG Hashish and 516 grams of Ice11 minutes ago
-
Azma paid glowing tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
ADC Upper Kohistan hosts Khuli Kutchery for disabled persons and traders11 minutes ago
-
Prayer ceremony held to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam's 76th death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes motion to form 16-member committee for smooth functioning of parliament12 minutes ago
-
Tariq to improve performance of Anti-Corruption department22 minutes ago