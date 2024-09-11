One-wheeling claims life of another motorcyclist

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A 21-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by another bike, on which two boys were performing stunts here near Kotjai Adda.

According to police, 21-year-old Ghulam Murtaza Kanera, son of Ghula Qasim, a resident of Syed-Aliaan, was going home on a motorcycle when Ikram Ullah and Hayat Ullah performing stunts on another bike hit him near Kotjai Adda in the jurisdiction of Paharpur police station.

A result, Ghulam Murtaza died on the spot.

Paharpur police registered a case on the report of the deceased's brother.