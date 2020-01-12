One wheeling claims life of college student in Khanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::A student of Khanpur College lost his life and three others injured when their motorcycles collided with each other during a one-wheel race at Tarnawa Khanpur on Sunday.

According to the details, Mubashar son of Raja Akhtar Jan, a student of first year at Khanpur Degree College and his other friends started a one-wheel race when both motorcycles collided during the race.

All four motorcyclists sustained critical injuries and were shifted to Trauma Center Haripur where doctors declared Mubashar as dead and one other was critical injured. The injured was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

The family members of ill-fated Mubashar and locals protested against the doctors' inaction to save his life.