One-wheeling Claims Life Of Youth, Two Critically Injured

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The one-wheeling on a motorbike claimed life of a young man and critically injured two others here at Khesana Mori, a rural town in Tandojam, on Sunday.

According to the police, 3 young men riding a motorbike struck their vehicle against a wall during one-wheeling.

The local people shifted them to Rural Health Center Tandojam and later to Liaquat University Hospital where Syed Shah Shah breathed his last while Danish Pathan and Shahbaz Pathan were admitted for medical treatment.

The local people said dozens of young men indulge in the dangerous sport of one-wheeling and over speeding on their motorbikes on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road.

Many of them visit Khaisano Mori to beat the heat by swimming in the waterway and tube well water.

