One Wheeling Completely Banned On Eid Holidays: CTP

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:59 AM

One wheeling completely banned on Eid holidays: CTP

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign against the one wheelers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign against the one wheelers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said the special squad has been set up to check the illegal activity during Eid days.

He said the traffic wardens were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

He said the one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also a threat for other road users.

He urged the parents to play their role to curb the activity as one-wheeling, rash, and negligent driving were the main causes behind fatal accidents.

On the other hand, one wheeling continued unchecked on various roads of the city particularly as motor bikers, mostly teenagers continued to perform dangerous stunts and riding their motorcycles on one wheel on roads of the city.

The one-wheelers were seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Roadand other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.

More Stories From Pakistan

