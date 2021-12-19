UrduPoint.com

One Wheeling Continues In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

One wheeling continues in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :One wheeling was going unnoticed on various roads of the garrison city of Rawalpindi as motor bikers, mostly teenagers, continued to perform wheelie and stunts putting their and others life in danger.

The individuals doing wheelies were seen performing dangerous stunts and acrobats on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.

Despite all efforts of police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling was increasing and growing at a very fast pace, adding it was dangerous to see under aged teenagers riding motorbikes who should be discouraged at all.

"Parents also have greater responsibility to keep an eye on their children especially teenager so that they do not ride motorbike and the Police department should also take steps to discourage such trend," When contacted, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that comprehensive actions against one wheeling should be taken in wake of Christmas.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Punjab Christmas Murree Jail Road Traffic Rawalpindi Wheeling Saddar National University All From Dodge Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador at Expo 2020 Dubai

58 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

1 hour ago
 Emirates collaborates with Al Hosn for smoother tr ..

Emirates collaborates with Al Hosn for smoother travel experiences to EU countri ..

1 hour ago
 RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yiel ..

RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yields AED36m

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

2 hours ago
 WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in h ..

WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in human resource management

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.