One wheeling continues on Eid day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :One wheeling continued unchecked on various roads of the city on Eid day as motor bikers, mostly teenagers, continued to perform dangerous stunts and driving their motorcycles on one wheel on roads of the city.

The one-wheelers can be seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near AyubPark, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.

Despite all efforts of police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and growing at a very fast pace instead.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that strict orders had been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.