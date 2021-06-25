UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Wheeling Goes Unchecked In Pindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

One wheeling was going unnoticed on various roads of the garrison city of Rawalpindi as motor bikers, mostly teenagers, continued to perform wheelie and stunts putting their and others life in danger

The individuals doing wheelies were seen performing dangerous stunts and acrobats on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads, Haseena Khan told APP who was a teacher and travels daily from the suburbs into the city.

Despite all efforts of police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling was increasing and growing at a very fast pace instead, she said, adding it was dangerous to see under aged teenagers riding motorbikes who should be discouraged at all.

Akram Shah, a driver said it was very difficult to avoid a road accident during zigzagging and crisscross manner riding of motorbikes which usually negotiate a bad collision on road.

"Parents also have greater responsibility to keep an eye on their children especially teenager so that they do not ride motorbike and the Police department should also take steps to discourage such trend," he added.

When contacted, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

