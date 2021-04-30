UrduPoint.com
One Wheeling Going Unnoticed During Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

One wheeling going unnoticed during Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :One wheeling going unnoticed on various roads of the city particularly after Iftar as bikers, mostly teenagers, continued to perform dangerous stunts and driving their motorcycles on one wheel.

The one-wheelers were seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near AyubPark, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Roadand other areas especially during Ramzan nights and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.

Despite all efforts of police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and growing at a very fast pace instead.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

