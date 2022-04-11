One wheeling going unnoticed in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :One wheeling going unnoticed on various roads of the city particularly after Iftar as motor bikers, mostly teenagers, continued to perform dangerous stunts and riding their motorcycles on one wheel on different roads of the city.

The one-wheelers were seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near AyubPark, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas especially during Ramzan nights and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.

Despite all efforts of police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and growing at a very fast pace instead.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.