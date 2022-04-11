UrduPoint.com

One Wheeling Going Unnoticed In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 09:34 PM

One wheeling going unnoticed in Rawalpindi

One wheeling going unnoticed on various roads of the city particularly after Iftar as motor bikers, mostly teenagers, continued to perform dangerous stunts and riding their motorcycles on one wheel on different roads of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :One wheeling going unnoticed on various roads of the city particularly after Iftar as motor bikers, mostly teenagers, continued to perform dangerous stunts and riding their motorcycles on one wheel on different roads of the city.

The one-wheelers were seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near AyubPark, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas especially during Ramzan nights and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.

Despite all efforts of police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and growing at a very fast pace instead.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Murree Jail Road Traffic Wheeling Saddar National University All From Dodge Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for wo ..

PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for workers

1 minute ago
 Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia r ..

Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia reliance

1 minute ago
 PML-N begins celebrations after Shehbaz Sharif ele ..

PML-N begins celebrations after Shehbaz Sharif elected PM

1 minute ago
 Missile Attack on Kramatorsk Train Station Must Be ..

Missile Attack on Kramatorsk Train Station Must Be Investigated - China Envoy to ..

1 minute ago
 24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

26 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders to get the office of depu ..

Lahore High Court orders to get the office of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly ope ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.