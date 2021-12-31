UrduPoint.com

One Wheeling Of Motorbikes Not Be Allowed: SSP Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 05:40 PM

One wheeling of motorbikes not be allowed: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Strict security arrangements have been made for celebrations on new year night besides traffic management plan has also been finalized to avoid traffic mess on Sukkur city roads.

According to the plan, one wheeling of motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost and playing of music on tape or video recorder would also be banned. No person would be allowed to carry weapons during New Year night and stern action would be taken against violators.

Under elaborate security arrangements a number of police personnel will be deployed. There would be special deployment for churches and public places.

According SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo, ladies police and the personnel of special branch will be deployed to make the security arrangements foolproof.

Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district. The security duty at public places, including parks, was being made more effective, he said adding that security has been tightened at the entry and exit points of the district and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

He said the all DSPs and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Plain clothes men and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places, he said. The police have also been ordered to take stern action against suspects, and also conduct effective checking of hotels.

Related Topics

Police Music Traffic Sukkur Wheeling All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about ..

Ishrat Hussain expresses concerns over bill about SBP’s autonomy

10 minutes ago
 FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related ..

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related to IMF

27 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security plan for new year night

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknow ..

Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknowledgement of PM's TBTTP vision ..

27 minutes ago
 S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released ..

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

27 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.