One who called others thieves, declared as dishonest himself: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that the one (Imran Khan) who called others thieves and robbers from the stage was himself declared dishonest with irrefutable evidence.

Talking to a private news channel SAPM further maintained that all evidence in the case had been documentary, on the basis of which the ECP had found him guilty of corrupt practices.

The PPP leader said that the chief election commissioner was appointed by Imran Khan but today he was using foul language against him.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that during PTI's rule, Imran Khan crossed all limits of political victimization against opponents. Imran Khan made politically motivated cases and imprisoned political leaders, but PPP does not believe in political revenge, he added.

The present coalition government would complete its tenure and the next general elections would be held at the stipulated time, he further added.