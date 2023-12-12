One-window business facilitation center in the pipeline: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that work on establishment of a one-window business facilitation center for the business community of the district is in the pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that work on establishment of a one-window business facilitation center for the business community of the district is in the pipeline.

In a meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Khuram Tariq at her office here on Tuesday, she said that counters of all departments concerned would be set up in the center to facilitate industrialists and traders in addition to establishing a counter of Faisalabad Development Authority.

She said that site for the center would be selected by consulting the FCCI.

She said that solving problems faced by the business community was the first priority.

FCCI President Dr Khuram Tariq thanked the commissioner for taking interest in the one-window center and assured all out assistance by the chamber.