Open Menu

One-window Business Facilitation Center In The Pipeline: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 06:27 PM

One-window business facilitation center in the pipeline: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that work on establishment of a one-window business facilitation center for the business community of the district is in the pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that work on establishment of a one-window business facilitation center for the business community of the district is in the pipeline.

In a meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Khuram Tariq at her office here on Tuesday, she said that counters of all departments concerned would be set up in the center to facilitate industrialists and traders in addition to establishing a counter of Faisalabad Development Authority.

She said that site for the center would be selected by consulting the FCCI.

She said that solving problems faced by the business community was the first priority.

FCCI President Dr Khuram Tariq thanked the commissioner for taking interest in the one-window center and assured all out assistance by the chamber.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business SITE Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

10 minutes ago
 SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Co ..

SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Conference 2023

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

5 minutes ago
 Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio bey ..

Capital's air quality unhealthy as PM2.5 ratio beyond permissible limits

5 minutes ago
 Seminar held on “Influence of Climate Change on ..

4 minutes ago
700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under ..

700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under safe procedures

4 minutes ago
 PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

4 minutes ago
 Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

Mirpur pitch rated unsatisfactory

5 minutes ago
 Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

27 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

27 minutes ago
 US Consul General appreciates creative skills of G ..

US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan