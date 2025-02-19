Open Menu

One Window Camp For Disability Certificates & Smart Cards Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

One window camp for disability certificates & Smart cards held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The first day of the one window camp, organized by the SPDPA department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) in collaboration with NowPDP an NGO, was conducted here on Wednesday at the Special education Complex, Sukkur.

The camp aims to provide Disability Certificates and Smart Cards under one roof, ensuring a streamlined process for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). A team of doctors from the Health Department participated as members of the medical board, while SPDPA Karachi also contributed its services for the issuance of Disability Certificates.

To ensure convenience, the camp was efficiently managed with guidance services, designated parking, and comfortable seating arrangements.

Regional Director DEPD, Sukkur Region, Abdul Qudoos Memon, Muhammad Daim, Focal Person SPDPA, Addl M.S Altaf Awan, Dr Mansoor Hassan shaikh, deputy director Admin, Ashraf D. M NowPDP, volunteers all facilitated the process. Additionally, NADRA Sukkur extended its cooperation by issuing Smart Cards free of cost to PWDs on the spot.

A large number of PWDs and members of the general public attended the camp to benefit from these services. The final day of the camp will be held tomorrow, with a special focus on students enrolled in DEPD Centers across the Sukkur Region.

Recent Stories

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

10 minutes ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

39 minutes ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

55 minutes ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

1 hour ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

1 hour ago
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

3 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan