One Window Camp For Disability Certificates & Smart Cards Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The first day of the one window camp, organized by the SPDPA department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) in collaboration with NowPDP an NGO, was conducted here on Wednesday at the Special education Complex, Sukkur.
The camp aims to provide Disability Certificates and Smart Cards under one roof, ensuring a streamlined process for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). A team of doctors from the Health Department participated as members of the medical board, while SPDPA Karachi also contributed its services for the issuance of Disability Certificates.
To ensure convenience, the camp was efficiently managed with guidance services, designated parking, and comfortable seating arrangements.
Regional Director DEPD, Sukkur Region, Abdul Qudoos Memon, Muhammad Daim, Focal Person SPDPA, Addl M.S Altaf Awan, Dr Mansoor Hassan shaikh, deputy director Admin, Ashraf D. M NowPDP, volunteers all facilitated the process. Additionally, NADRA Sukkur extended its cooperation by issuing Smart Cards free of cost to PWDs on the spot.
A large number of PWDs and members of the general public attended the camp to benefit from these services. The final day of the camp will be held tomorrow, with a special focus on students enrolled in DEPD Centers across the Sukkur Region.
Recent Stories
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to conduct dope tests for drug addicts in jails4 minutes ago
-
One window camp for disability certificates & Smart cards held4 minutes ago
-
Dera administeration to hold open court minorities4 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched5 minutes ago
-
KP CM urged to ensure effective implementation of 2% Minority Quota in universities14 minutes ago
-
MCMC Chairman visits PTA Zonal Office Lahore14 minutes ago
-
Lahore Literary Festival 2025 set to spark global intellectual exchange14 minutes ago
-
Meeting held for quality assurance at IUB14 minutes ago
-
NUML commemorates Int'l French Teachers Day15 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah expresses deep sorrow over Nawab Yousuf Talpur's passing15 minutes ago
-
Barrister Arslan expresses condolences on death of Nawab Yousuf Talpur15 minutes ago