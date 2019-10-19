UrduPoint.com
One Window Cell Of Multan Development Authority 96.3pc Complaints Resolved During September

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

One window cell of Multan Development Authority 96.3pc complaints resolved during September

One window cell of Multan Development Authority (MDA) resolved 96.03 per cent complaints, out of total 486 during September

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :One window cell of Multan Development Authority (MDA) resolved 96.03 per cent complaints, out of total 486 during September.

Additional Director General MDA Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar was briefed during his visit to one window cell, here on Saturday.

The DG MDA, while speaking on the occasion, said that one window cell has been started to provide relief to masses. He directed officers concerned to resolve complaints of one window cell on top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He asked officers to get immediate response from the concerned department on the complaints.

He expressed satisfaction on the performance of one window cell and directed officers to bring more improvement.

