One window cell upgraded to facilitate citizens: DG MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar said that one window cell has been upgraded to ensure maximum facilities for the citizens.

During his visit of one window cell here on Saturday along with Deputy Director Administration Irfan Qureshi, Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar said that complaints of the citizens were being resolved on top priority. He directed the staff to ensure proper coordination with the concerned department to resolve the complaints and added that delay would not be tolerated.

The DG MDA was informed that the one widow cell have received 151 applications regarding Town planning and Urban Planning departments during the last month out of which 96.98 percent applications have been resolved.

Similarly, 282 applications regarding state and land management department have been received out of which 277 have been resolved so far while efforts underway to resolve remaining as soon as possible.

The Additional DG MDA Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar lauded the one window cell staff and directed them to bring more improvement in performance.