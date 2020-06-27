UrduPoint.com
One Window Centre Set Up At Corporation Office

Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:24 PM

Divisional administration has set up one window centre at metropolitan corporation office to facilitate people attached with construction business

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional administration has set up one window centre at metropolitan corporation office to facilitate people attached with construction business.

CO Metropolitan corporation Iqbal Fareed said that in line with special directives of provincial government, the Administrator metropolitan Corporation Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq directed officers concerned to set up five counters at the one window centre.

Iqbal Fareed said that services of 32 different departments would be provided to citizens through these counters.

He said that citizen portal, residential and commercial maps, commercialization fee, WASA, environment, civil defence, building approval NOC and other services would be provided through the one window centre.

After establishment of E-Khidmat Centre, more 80 services would be available for citizens.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, administration striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses, CO Metropolitan corporation added.

