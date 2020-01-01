One window counter equipped with modern technology: Faisalabad Development Authority

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Suhail Khawaja has said a system of one window operation at Project Management Unit (PMU) in the FDA City had been equipped with the modern technology for efficient service delivery to applicants under one roof

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Suhail Khawaja has said a system of one window operation at Project Management Unit (PMU) in the FDA City had been equipped with the modern technology for efficient service delivery to applicants under one roof.

He stated this while inspecting the one window operation counter at the FDA City. He checked the official work on different counters and directed the staff that benefits of this system should be provided to the applicant in a real sense.

He said that multi dimensional reforms were bringing about to raise services quality of the FDA.

He urged the staff for performing their duties with sincerity and honesty to make the advanced service delivery system a success.