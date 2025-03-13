One-window counter provides relief to 267 applicants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The one-window counter of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) provided relief to 267 applicants during the current year.

According to official sources here Thursday, the department of estate management-I deal 140 applications, town planning-I deal 100, town planning-II 23 and Katchi Abadi section resolve 4 applications during the year.

Most of the applications were about property mutation, transfer of properties, town planning reports, completion of certificates, NOCs, issuance of ownership certificates, building plans and approval of private housing schemes.