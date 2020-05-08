UrduPoint.com
One-window Counter Starts Working At Faisalabad Development Authority Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:36 PM

One-window counter has resumed working at Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Office to facilitate citizens during current lockdown

Five booths including special booth for women have been set up to deal the work of different sections while necessary precautionary measures have been made to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz visited FDA one-window counter to check administrative and safety arrangements on Friday.

Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chathha, member Governing Body Majid Hussain and other officers also accompanied him.

The ADG interacted with applicants and said that FDA is committed to serve the public. He said that FDA would play its due role for the promotion and strengthening of construction sector and restoring the one window counter services during lockdown is a part of measures being taken to facilitate the construction sector.

He informed that the one window counter would work daily from 10 a.

m. to 2 p.m. and Friday timing would be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. He said that the matters relating to transfer of properties, approval of building plans, issuance of NOCs/ clearance certificates, extension of building construction period, commercialization cases, applications of private housing schemes establishment, issuance of dues vouchers and matters concerning with Town Planning / Estate Management would be dealt at one window counter.

He explained that the applicants would have to get appointments in advance through telephone No. 041-9201515 before visiting one window counter to avoid the difficulty of long queue and waiting.

He advised the applicants to come with wearing face mask and facility of sanitizer would be provided to them on the spot. He stressed upon observing the principle of keeping social distance for which signs have been marked on floor outside one-window counter.

He directed the staff to provide proper information and guidance to the applicants and prompt disposal of work be ensured.

