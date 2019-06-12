UrduPoint.com
One-window Counters Being Set-up At E-khidmat Centres: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said one-window welfare counters were being set up at e-khidmat centres to facilitate the needy as services would be provided by PSPA through these counters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said one-window welfare counters were being set up at e-khidmat centres to facilitate the needy as services would be provided by PSPA through these counters.

He was talking to Vice Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Ali Asjad Malhi who called on him at his office.

The CM said that the government was also taking steps for providing education, free medical treatment, screening, legal and psychological consultation and shelter of the transgender children.

Similarly, women of rural areas would be made economically self-reliant through human capital investment project as the welfare of the down-trodden was the government's agenda, the chief minister said.

The chief minister said the PSPA's role towards the welfare of the low-income families and the down-trodden was very important.

He said the PTI government was giving importance to the welfare of the deserving people especially women, children and abandoned elders. The promise of welfare of the deserving and needy people would be fulfilled through new social protection policy, he added.

