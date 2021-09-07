One Window Ehsaas being upscaled nationwide; Dr. Sania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that One Window Ehsaas is being upscaled nationwide to serve Ehsaas beneficiaries.

Dr. Sania said this during her visit to the One Window Ehsaas Center in Sitara Market along with the Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana.

The SAPM said that the miniaturized versions of One Stop Shop Ehsaas Centers will be opened in all districts of the country including Balochistan.

One Window of Ehsaas has six pillars: firstly, a one stop shop, the Ehsaas Center; secondly, back office digital interface; thirdly, a public facing digital information and services platform; the fourth component is a mobile app; the fifth component is cognitive API architecture—the integrated database; and finally, the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy.

Chief Secretary Balochistan was briefed about the first One Stop Shop of Ehsaas, 'One Window Center', which ensures access to all the facilities and services of Ehsaas under one roof.

CS Balochistan richly lauded the consolidation of all Ehsaas benefits and services at the Ehsaas One Window Center.

Ehsaas sought a collaboration of the CS for expansion of One Window Ehsaas Operations in the province.

The CS assured full support and facilitation from Balochistan to open One Window Ehsaas Centers in all districts of the province.

During an interactive demonstration, Chief Secretary was also apprised that under the Ehsaas umbrella, there are many programs for 14 different target groups.

But often, a poor family is not aware of the benefits they are entitled to and, if they are aware, they need to go to multiple offices to seek help.

With One Window Ehsaas, the aim is to deliver services through a single window, a one-stop shop.

CS Balochistan was also given a round of the facility wherein he explored operations of One Window Ehsaas Center, witnessed all Ehsaas facilities, and met with staff and beneficiaries.

From Ehsaas, Director General Noor Rehman and Secretary Ismat Tahira also joined the briefing along with other senior officials.