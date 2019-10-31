One-Window Ehsaas for social protection, livelihoods to assist beneficiaries

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) one-window programme Ehsaas would be beneficial for social protection and livelihoods to assist deserving and upgradation of software by November this year

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) one-window programme Ehsaas would be beneficial for social protection and livelihoods to assist deserving and upgradation of software by November this year.

PASSD is a unique division that was aimed to establish the umbrella initiative, Ehsaas, which is the biggest program ever launched in Pakistan to uplift marginalized people, an official of PASSD told APP on Thursday.

He said Ehsaas is a unique initiative because of its scale, multi-sectoral characters, process of formulation, governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements and funding, he added.

