UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One-Window Ehsaas For Social Protection, Livelihoods To Assist Beneficiaries

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:29 PM

One-Window Ehsaas for social protection, livelihoods to assist beneficiaries

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) one-window programme Ehsaas would be beneficial for social protection and livelihoods to assist deserving and upgradation of software by November this year

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) one-window programme Ehsaas would be beneficial for social protection and livelihoods to assist deserving and upgradation of software by November this year.

PASSD is a unique division that was aimed to establish the umbrella initiative, Ehsaas, which is the biggest program ever launched in Pakistan to uplift marginalized people, an official of PASSD told APP on Thursday.

He said Ehsaas is a unique initiative because of its scale, multi-sectoral characters, process of formulation, governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements and funding, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan November

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condoles loss of lives in a fire ..

2 minutes ago

Tezgaam train inferno: death toll rises to 65

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits Prince Saud Al Faisal In ..

16 minutes ago

UN Secretary General shares message on World Citie ..

13 minutes ago

Third deadly quake in weeks hits south Philippines ..

16 minutes ago

Minister for Railways announces compensation for T ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.