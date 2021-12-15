'One Window Facilitation Desks' operating at airports for overseas Pakistanis' assistance: PCAA

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday said 'One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs), along with allied facilities, were operating at all international airports of the country for assistance of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday said 'One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs), along with allied facilities, were operating at all international airports of the country for assistance of overseas Pakistanis.

"Over 9M (Million) Pakistanis live overseas. Their remittances are vital to Pakistan's economy and (the) Government has decided to facilitate them at the institutional level as well. In this regard PCAA has set up OWFDs at all international airports in the country," the authority said on its twitter handle.

In line with the instructions of the Prime Minister, the authority said, the facility of OWFDs had already been provided at the airports besides designating focal persons at the headquarters and airports for facilitation of expatriate Pakistanis at 'institutional level.' At Headquarters, Senior Additional Director APS (Facilitation) would be available at (Landline Phone) 0092-21-99072325-26, (mobile Phone) 0092-300-5342358, Email adldaps.

fal@caapakistan.com.pk and postal address APS Directorate, HQ CAA, Terminal-1 Road, Karachi, to guide overseas Pakistanis.

While airport terminal managers have been designated as focal persons. Accordingly, the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP)'s duty terminal manager could be contact at 0092-302-8229285, Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi's at 0092-302-8229287, Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore's at 0092-302-8229289, Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP) Peshawar's at 0092-302-8229284, Multan International Airport (MIAP)'s at 0092-302-8290159, Quetta International Airport (QIAP)'s at 0092-313-2755533 and Faisalabad International Airport (FIAP)'s at 0092-333-2699119.

Overseas Pakistanis could contact focal persons for guidance of their airport related facilities like processing of their cases, availing different services, facilitation in intra/inter-departmental coordination, redressal of their complaints, guidance regarding adoption of right procedure or any other relevant service.