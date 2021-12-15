UrduPoint.com

'One Window Facilitation Desks' Operating At Airports For Overseas Pakistanis' Assistance: PCAA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:12 PM

'One Window Facilitation Desks' operating at airports for overseas Pakistanis' assistance: PCAA

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday said 'One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs), along with allied facilities, were operating at all international airports of the country for assistance of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday said 'One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs), along with allied facilities, were operating at all international airports of the country for assistance of overseas Pakistanis.

"Over 9M (Million) Pakistanis live overseas. Their remittances are vital to Pakistan's economy and (the) Government has decided to facilitate them at the institutional level as well. In this regard PCAA has set up OWFDs at all international airports in the country," the authority said on its twitter handle.

In line with the instructions of the Prime Minister, the authority said, the facility of OWFDs had already been provided at the airports besides designating focal persons at the headquarters and airports for facilitation of expatriate Pakistanis at 'institutional level.' At Headquarters, Senior Additional Director APS (Facilitation) would be available at (Landline Phone) 0092-21-99072325-26, (mobile Phone) 0092-300-5342358, Email adldaps.

fal@caapakistan.com.pk and postal address APS Directorate, HQ CAA, Terminal-1 Road, Karachi, to guide overseas Pakistanis.

While airport terminal managers have been designated as focal persons. Accordingly, the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP)'s duty terminal manager could be contact at 0092-302-8229285, Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi's at 0092-302-8229287, Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore's at 0092-302-8229289, Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP) Peshawar's at 0092-302-8229284, Multan International Airport (MIAP)'s at 0092-302-8290159, Quetta International Airport (QIAP)'s at 0092-313-2755533 and Faisalabad International Airport (FIAP)'s at 0092-333-2699119.

Overseas Pakistanis could contact focal persons for guidance of their airport related facilities like processing of their cases, availing different services, facilitation in intra/inter-departmental coordination, redressal of their complaints, guidance regarding adoption of right procedure or any other relevant service.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Mobile Twitter Road Guide All Government Airport

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for ..

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan

41 seconds ago
 Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N ..

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari

9 minutes ago
 UN says probing possible rights violations in DR C ..

UN says probing possible rights violations in DR Congo

1 minute ago
 Over 4.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Prices of all petroleum products reduced by upto R ..

Prices of all petroleum products reduced by upto Rs7

1 minute ago
 EU Records Highest Monthly Number of Illegal Borde ..

EU Records Highest Monthly Number of Illegal Border Crossings Since 2015 - Front ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.