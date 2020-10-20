UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Window Facility Introduced For Issuance Of Disability Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:53 PM

One window facility introduced for issuance of disability certificates

District administration introduced one-window facility for issuance of disability certificates to special persons

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration introduced one-window facility for issuance of disability certificates to special persons.

The special cell, comprised of officials of Health , Labour and Social Welfare departments has been established at District Healthquarters Hospital.

According to official sources, one window cell was set up after direction from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

All the legal requirements for issuance of disability certificates would be completed under one roof, said official sources.

The one window cell will help facilitate differently disabled persons.

In past, they feel inconvenience for obtaining the certificates, sources concluded.

Related Topics

From Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

26 minutes ago

Climate events, COVID-19 strain displaced 1.5m peo ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber, Google, discus ..

56 minutes ago

Large turnout from international companies in the ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and ..

1 hour ago

Minister visits Sahulat Bazaar, checks prices

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.