One window facility introduced for issuance of disability certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration introduced one-window facility for issuance of disability certificates to special persons

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration introduced one-window facility for issuance of disability certificates to special persons.

The special cell, comprised of officials of Health , Labour and Social Welfare departments has been established at District Healthquarters Hospital.

According to official sources, one window cell was set up after direction from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

All the legal requirements for issuance of disability certificates would be completed under one roof, said official sources.

The one window cell will help facilitate differently disabled persons.

In past, they feel inconvenience for obtaining the certificates, sources concluded.