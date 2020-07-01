'One-window facility introduces in Rawalpindi for driving license seekers

To facilitate those seeking driving licenses, the Pakistan Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Central Police Office Rawalpindi have introduced a one-window facility for the issuance of driving licenses to the citizens without any requirement of carrying documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :To facilitate those seeking driving licenses, the Pakistan Information Technology board (PITB) and the Central Police Office Rawalpindi have introduced a one-window facility for the issuance of driving licenses to the citizens without any requirement of carrying documents.

City Police Officer (CPO) while talking to a private news channel said this 'state-of-the-art' technology will help eradicate the fake licenses and the network of 'agent mafia' as well.

"This one-window system will help people get through the license-obtaining process hassle free in a short time," he said.

The paperless driving license system has been launched in Rawalpindi district and will be introduced in other districts of Punjab as well, he added.

He also applauded the services of city traffic police and said we are trying our best to provide the best services possible to serve our valuable citizens.

On the other hand, citizens of Rawalpindi also expressed gratitude and thanked the authority for introducing this new system.

A citizen Aslam said it is a good development that the citizens could now avail the modern facility to get their learning driving licenses and its renewal without carrying photos, passport or form.

We applicants only have to bring their original National ID card (CNIC) and fee, he added.