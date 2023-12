One-window medical camp organized for differently abled persons

Department of Empowerment Persons with Disabilities and NOWPDP jointly organized a one-window medical camp for persons with disability in Marvi Lawn on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Department of Empowerment Persons with Disabilities and NOWPDP jointly organized a one-window medical camp for persons with disability in Marvi Lawn on Tuesday.

The objective of organizing a medical camp was to carry out medical statement certification and issue special CNICs to persons with disability.

ENT specialist Dr Akram Majeed (Services Hospital), Physician Dr Adam, Dr Amjad Nizamani, Dr Anwer Additional Medical

Superintendent Services Hospital Hyderabad, Mr. Dem Deputy Director SPDPA, and Dr. Khurram Ansar Deputy Director RCPH Hyderabad rendered services in a medical camp.

