"One Window, One Owner" project to be started soon

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A briefing on the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project was

conducted under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR)

Fahad Mahmood on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, tehsildars, and other officials.

During the briefing, it was announced that the PULSE project, set to commence on

February 1, aims at simplify land ownership and distribution under the

initiative "One Window, One Owner.”

The preparations, including temporary staff recruitment, are being finalized to

ensure the project's success.

An awareness seminar for field staff participating in this operation would also

be held in the next week.

Speaking at the meeting, ADCR Fahad Mahmood emphasized that the Primary

objective of the project was to eliminate traditional khewat system.

He noted that identifying and distributing land according to ownership is a top priority

for the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project.