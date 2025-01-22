"One Window, One Owner" Project To Be Started Soon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A briefing on the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project was
conducted under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR)
Fahad Mahmood on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, tehsildars, and other officials.
During the briefing, it was announced that the PULSE project, set to commence on
February 1, aims at simplify land ownership and distribution under the
initiative "One Window, One Owner.”
The preparations, including temporary staff recruitment, are being finalized to
ensure the project's success.
An awareness seminar for field staff participating in this operation would also
be held in the next week.
Speaking at the meeting, ADCR Fahad Mahmood emphasized that the Primary
objective of the project was to eliminate traditional khewat system.
He noted that identifying and distributing land according to ownership is a top priority
for the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two robbers injured in encounter5 minutes ago
-
Na'at recitation competition held to foster Islamic unity5 minutes ago
-
Factory worker shot dead5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles death of Nuzhat Pathan's brother5 minutes ago
-
"One Window, One Owner" project to be started soon5 minutes ago
-
Prof. Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khambhati takes charge as acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University5 minutes ago
-
OGRA in collaboration with FBR, OCAC, launched mobile application, ‘Raahguzar5 minutes ago
-
Naqvi discusses strengthening Pak-US ties in Washington meeting25 minutes ago
-
3rd annual 'Gandhara Citrus Festival' 2025 to celebrate culture, agriculture, sustainability45 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes Rs 97 million as first installment to 132 Jeddah Town victims55 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates green belt restoration project1 hour ago
-
AC holds “Khuli Kechehri” to address public issues1 hour ago