"One Window Operation" Bill To Be Passed In Next NA Session: Faizullah Kamoka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:45 PM

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Fiazullah Kamoka said on Monday the Standing Committee had approved "One Window Operation" bill which would hopefully be passed in the next session of the national assembly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Fiazullah Kamoka said on Monday the Standing Committee had approved "One Window Operation" bill which would hopefully be passed in the next session of the national assembly. Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said the present government had taken several steps to ease of doing business and the bill would further improve business climate in the country. Comparing the current set up with the previous governments, he said that problems of the business community were intentionally ignored by the previous governments, however now the entire government machinery was at tip toe to resolve their genuine problems within the available resources.

Regarding FBR, he said that it had been reactivated to facilitate the taxpayers through automation which would also plug all loopholes of corruption. Regarding economic policies of the present government, he particularly mentioned the new energy package and said that it would facilitate the industrial sector in general and SME sector in particular.

He said that as a result of our overall policies all industrial units of the city was running with full capacity and its positive impacts would trickle down to the masses by the end of this year which would also resolve the most ticklish issue of inflation. About duty on Yarn, he said that the issue had been included in the agenda of NA Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

"We will make extensive consultation with all stakeholders", he said and added that soon this issue would also be resolved.

About an additional toll-plaza right in the middle of Faisalabad-Pindi-Bhattian Motorway, he assured that he along with other parliamentarians from Faisalabad would have a special meeting with Federal minister for communication Murad Saeed and convince him to remove this toll-plaza immediately.

Responding to a question, Faizullah Kamoka explained the financial health of Pakistan and said that country's total tax collection was Rs 4000 billion. Out of it 58.5 percent are gone to the provinces while Rs 2700 billion is being paid for the loan installment which the previous government had received. Similarly, Rs 600 billion is required to run the government machinery while Rs 700 billion is required for the Annual Development Programme.

About inflation, he termed it an open war against the cartels and Mafias and said the government was committed to control inflation and people would soon feel visible relief in their lives. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had visited Faisalabad on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan and personally discussed the development related projects of this Metropolis. He said that initially Rs 13 billion have been allocated for the development projects which would be a part of the Annual Development Program of the current fiscal.Earlier, FCCI president Engr Hafiz Ihtasham Javed welcomed the guests and said that FCCI was a platform of the business community and we are bound to raise their issues in addition to appreciating the government for their pro industrial steps.

