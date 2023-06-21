One-window operation for investors to boost business activity: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that a one-window operation for investors will boost business activity in Pakistan.

Investors of many countries have expectations from the Pakistani government to resolve all business-related matters in one-plate form, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The investors had planned to bring billions of Dollars to Pakistan's agriculture, mining and information technology sectors, he stated.

We will have committees to implement the plan and business projects without delay, he said adding that the committees would present a report to the prime minister so that the investment plan of investors could be made effective in a proper manner.

The businessmen are deliberating a plan to invest nearly 20-25 billion dollars in agriculture, mining and information technology sectors, he revealed.

To a question about plans A & B, he said, we have plan A and plan B to implement the programs in letter and spirit in the next few years.

In reply to a question about LNG, he said there have been some unavoidable circumstances, due to which, we had to face difficulties regarding LNG.

He said a new strategy has been evolved to achieve speedy progress in the economic field.