One Window Operation for land registration from Oct 11

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A One Window Operation is being launched from October 11 to facilitate applicants at Model Registration Centre Urban and Rural Sialkot, located in the DC Office Complex.

Computerised registry and transfer of applicants' properties would be carried out within 24 hours and Sub-Registrar would issue computerized transfer number to the buyer along with the registry papers.

Within 24 hours, the computerized Fard of registration will be available at the Rural Center/ Land Record Centre concerned.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq inspected the computer counters, waiting area for applicant, seats and other facilities provided at the Model Registration Center.

He inquired people about the facilities available to the applicants visiting the Model Registration Center.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf also planted saplings at the lawn with their own hands.