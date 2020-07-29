One-window operation launched for construction industry: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Technology and Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun on Wednesday said that Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) through its E-Khidmat Marakaz was taking effective measures for facilitating the people and bringing ease in provision of services to them.

He was addressing a press conference at E-Khidmat Center, Arfa Kareem Tower along with Chairman PITB.

He said one-window operation was being launched to facilitate construction industry under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme as the provincial government was working for the development of the industry following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Raja Yasir said that E-Khidmat Marakaz were revolutionizing the methods of governance by saving time of every citizen.

Currently, he said 32 services of construction industry including building plan approval, approval of private housing schemes, change of land use and completion certificate had been started for all kind of map approvals delivered to citizens within days.

He said that the facilitation canters were making life easier of masses by empowering them by providing easy access to E-Khidmat Marakaz, effective, efficient, prompt hassle-free and corruption-free service delivery with greater accountability and transparency.

Online booking of appointments for any services was convenient for general public to save their time, energy, cost effectiveness and reduced number of visits of the citizens, he added.

The provincial minister said e-stamp service had increased government revenue by 80 percent adding, that e-filing system would be launched soon to expedite pace of work in public offices and departments as it would made the whole work computerized.

He said the data of provincial employees was being digitized whereas the PITB had also launched various projects in agriculture, food, health and education departments for peoples' ease.

In order to provide subsidy and other facilities to farmers, access to farmers would be more easy by registering them on PITB project and launching Kisaan Cards.