One-window operation launched to facilitate citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) District administration Tank has decided to establish a one-window operation in the district to streamline the delivery of public services.

According to district administration, a decision has been taken under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan, with Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor leading the implementation of the initiative which aimed at facilitating the citizens in availing the services.

Giving details, it says that the one-window operation will provide services such as domicile, driving licenses, weapon licenses, pension cases, and land revenue cases etc.

The use of modern technology will be integrated into the process to ensure the speedy and transparent delivery of these services to the public.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor has described the initiative as a significant step for public welfare, saying it would not only improve the quality of public services.

