One Window operation launched to facilitate citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :District Education Office Lakki Marwat has initiated one-window operation to facilitate employees of education department and accelerate process of service delivery.

The step was taken in a meeting headed by District Education Officer Lakki Marwat, Muhammad Riaz, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ilyas Khattak, ADO sports Nisar Muhammad, ADO Mohammad Ibrahim, ADOP&D Hashim Khan were also present during the meeting.

Various issues related to performance and improvement of system were also discussed in the meeting.