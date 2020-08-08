UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Window Operation Of Punjab Housing And Town Planning Agency To Be Continued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:44 PM

One window operation of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency to be continued

Deputy Director Housing Rawalpindi Division Tariq on Saturday said that one window operation of Punjab Housing and Town Planing Agency would continue to facilitate the residents of housing colonies in the province

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Housing Rawalpindi Division Tariq on Saturday said that one window operation of Punjab Housing and Town Planing Agency would continue to facilitate the residents of housing colonies in the province.

Talking to APP, he said that news about suspension of the one window operation was baseless as it would create a lot of problems for the residents of housing colonies.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Design District launches d3 Architecture Fes ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ pr ..

30 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief gives call for rally against PTI govt ..

45 minutes ago

Hamriyah Free Zone announces opening of state-of-a ..

1 hour ago

FDA removes encroachments from Dijkot Road

42 seconds ago

Prime Minister thanks Dr Mahathir for remarks supp ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.