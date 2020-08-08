One window operation of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency to be continued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Housing Rawalpindi Division Tariq on Saturday said that one window operation of Punjab Housing and Town Planing Agency would continue to facilitate the residents of housing colonies in the province.

Talking to APP, he said that news about suspension of the one window operation was baseless as it would create a lot of problems for the residents of housing colonies.