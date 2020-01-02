One Window Operation setup at Abbottabad Education Office

Following instruction issued by Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Bangash, One Window Operation has been setup at District Education Office (male) Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Following instruction issued by Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Bangash, One Window Operation has been setup at District Education Office (male) Abbottabad.

The Minister had instructed the Directorate and all DEOs to establish One Window Operation at district education offices to facilitate the general public and lessen their time consumption.

The minister said that after establishment of this setup, teachers and general public would now get all information from one desk and their issues would be resolved at one place.

He said the education employees and teachers would no more need to circle around different offices and sections for addressing their issues adding the One Window Operation would greatly benefit them.

He said there were many complaints regarding non-cooperation and delay of matters on part of the directorate from teachers and other education employees and hoped that now the same issues would be addressed well in time.

The teachers and employees of education department, he said would now be able to submit their cases through One Window Operation for early compliance as the directorate and district offices have been bound to complete the process in stipulated time period.

All the provincial district education officers (DEOs) and offices concerned must ensure smooth functioning of One Window Operation at their respective places, he directed.