One-window operation starts at LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Commerce Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera has said that government is committed to make "Digital Pakistan" with less human interaction as technological assistance is the only solution to various problems.

Addressing the launching ceremony of 'One-Window Operation' and 4-facilitation centers at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday, he termed the newly inaugurated centers a milestone towards speedy development and progress.

The Secretary said that 'Digital Pakistan Programme' was initiated with a vast vision. For that purpose two major things being ensured, one was E-commerce expansion to revolutionize the businesses, he added.

He said that Pakistan was one of the few countries of the world which were adopting E-Commerce. He said, "We are also working on International Payment Gateway." He said that second one was recognition of importance of Social Media and to utilize it as a key tool for digitalization. Sardar Sukhera said that Ministry of Commerce had engaged all its attached organization and Commercial Counselors around the world on twitter and other social media to address the queries and issues and they all responded there within hours.

He said "Information is a power and if we don't have research data or information about one's market, we can't get advantages." LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that facilitations Centers of Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, and PESSI were already functional at while new addition would lead the services for LCCI members to the peak.

He said that Pakistan was in dire need to increase its exports so that it could strength the economy of motherland as the main source of revenue generation, employment creation and maintaining balance of payments stability associated with exports.

He said, "Realizing the importance of Africa as a potential market, we established an 'Africa Desk' at the LCCI for facilitating our members and addressing the complexities involved in enhancing exports to Africa."LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President unveiled the plaques along with the LCCI Executive Committee Members.