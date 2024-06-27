Open Menu

One-Window Operation To Remain Open On June 29, 30 To Facilitate Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 to facilitate citizens

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday announced that the One-Window Operation will remain open on Saturday and Sunday at the end of the Fiscal Year (FY) to facilitate the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday announced that the One-Window Operation will remain open on Saturday and Sunday at the end of the Fiscal Year (FY) to facilitate the citizens.

He said all the departments associated with the One-Window Operation will continue their regular services on these days, said a press release.

This initiative allows citizens to pay their dues without any penalties on June 29-30, 2024.

The citizens are encouraged to utilize the One-Window Operation over the weekend to settle their dues.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali June Sunday Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information ..

Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur

37 seconds ago
 SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats ti ..

SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats till July 1

40 seconds ago
 Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting

42 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lah ..

Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lahore

44 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muhar ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muharram

24 seconds ago
 Progress of programs under Human Capital Investmen ..

Progress of programs under Human Capital Investment reviewed

5 minutes ago
Khursheed Begum remembered on her death anniversar ..

Khursheed Begum remembered on her death anniversary

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Ab ..

Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Abdul Aleem Khan

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Police officers to visit China for advanced ..

Punjab Police officers to visit China for advanced training

28 seconds ago
 LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & ..

LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Day

5 minutes ago
 110 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

110 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

30 seconds ago
 Lady Constable among 2 suspended for extorting mon ..

Lady Constable among 2 suspended for extorting money from BISP beneficiaries

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan