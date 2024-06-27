One-Window Operation To Remain Open On June 29, 30 To Facilitate Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday announced that the One-Window Operation will remain open on Saturday and Sunday at the end of the Fiscal Year (FY) to facilitate the citizens.
He said all the departments associated with the One-Window Operation will continue their regular services on these days, said a press release.
This initiative allows citizens to pay their dues without any penalties on June 29-30, 2024.
The citizens are encouraged to utilize the One-Window Operation over the weekend to settle their dues.
