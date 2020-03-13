UrduPoint.com
One Woman Burned To Death As House Catches Fire In Rawalpindi

Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:37 PM

One woman burned to death as house catches fire in Rawalpindi

A woman was burned to death as a house caught fire in an area of Dhok ratta here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was burned to death as a house caught fire in an area of Dhok ratta here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a woman identified as Shamim Akhtar of age 60 was sleeping when her blanket caught fire from a burning stove placed nearby.

As a result, she burnt to death on spot.

After receiving information, the rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to District Head Quarter Hospital (DHQ) for legal formalities.

