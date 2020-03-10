One woman die, 7 persons injure as two vehicles fell into ravine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and seven other persons sustained critical injuries when two vehicles plunged into ravine in Kundalaki area of Abbottabad on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the body had been recovered and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started operation.