One Woman Died After Speedy Bus Overturned
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:29 PM
A speedy bus overturned after hitting an electric pole resulting death of a woman
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A speedy bus overturned after hitting an electric pole resulting death of a woman.
Spokesman Punjab Emergency Service informed that 15 people also received injuries in the incident which took place on Abid Majeed Road on Thursday.
Due to oil leakage from the bus, the rescue 1122 personnel cordoned off the area to avoid any further tragedy.
According to the eyewitness, the bus of an educational institution was in high speed and overturned after colliding an electric pole. The rescue team shifted the injured passengers and body of the deceased woman to hospital.
