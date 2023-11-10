Open Menu

One Woman Killed, Eight Injured As Bus Overturns In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

One woman killed, eight injured as bus overturns in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) At least one woman was killed and eight others were injured when a bus overturned on Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of Karachi's busiest roads, on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the bus was carrying passengers when it hit a group of pedestrians on the road after a tire burst.

One woman died on the spot, while the eight injured were taken to the hospital.

The flow of traffic was disrupted for a brief time, but the road was cleared after a tow-truck was called in to move the bus aside.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

