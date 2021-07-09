UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Woman Killed Six Injured In Collision Between Trolley-truck

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

One woman killed six injured in collision between trolley-truck

Burewala , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Six persons were seriously injured and a woman killed when a corn loaded truck collided with trolley in which they were traveling on Friday.

According to police sources, the people onboard in trolley were going to offer Fateha on Darbar of famous Sufi Saint of the Sub-continent, Hazrat Dewan Chawla Mashek.

When their trolley collided with speedy truck near Gagu mandi a women died at the spot and 6 were injured later they were shifted to the hospital while body of woman was handed over the heirs after necessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Women

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

9 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

10 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.