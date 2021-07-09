One woman killed six injured in collision between trolley-truck

Burewala , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Six persons were seriously injured and a woman killed when a corn loaded truck collided with trolley in which they were traveling on Friday.

According to police sources, the people onboard in trolley were going to offer Fateha on Darbar of famous Sufi Saint of the Sub-continent, Hazrat Dewan Chawla Mashek.

When their trolley collided with speedy truck near Gagu mandi a women died at the spot and 6 were injured later they were shifted to the hospital while body of woman was handed over the heirs after necessary legal formalities.