One Woman Shot Injured, Other Trashed In Different Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 08:55 PM

One woman was shot and injured while another was trashed in two separate incidents in various parts of district Attock on Monday, police sources said

According to police sources, a man has shot dead his neighbour over suspicion that his wife is being brainwashed by the lady to get a divorce from him and contract a second marriage in village Bhadian in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Walyat Khan reported to the police that his neighbour Khyber Zaman suspected that my wife was brainwashing his wife to get a divorce and contract a second marriage.

On Monday morning, when Zaman's wife demanded a divorce from her husband, he took out his pistol, entered Khan's house, and opened fire at Khan's wife. As a result, she received two bullet injuries and fell down. Zaman managed to escape from the crime scene successfully with his pistol.

She was taken to the headquarters hospital in critical condition. Separately, a woman was beaten and trashed in village Silla within the limits of the Injra Police Station. The victim has reported to the police that she contracted marriage with Sohail Iqbal some 11 years ago and shifted to Karachi. As relations between the couple were rotten, she filed a separation suit in court, shifted to her native village, and started living with her parents.

She added that out of rage over filing a separation suit, Iqbal came to his in-law's house and, at gunpoint, beat his wife and trashed her. As she voiced her alarm, the suspect managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police, after a medical examination of the victim at Tehsil headquarters hospital Jand, registered a case and launched further investigation.

