One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation, Social Security and Central Information Secretary of People's Party Faisal Karim Kundi said on Thursday that a one-year ceasefire has been announced in Kurram district after several days of armed and bloody clashes on land dispute.

Quoting Federal Minister and People's Party Vice President Sajid Turi, he said that for a permanent solution to the land dispute, the teams of the Department of Finance have reached the area.

He said there are land disputes in the districts merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and for the resolution of which the provincial government should play a role.

He urged all the tribes of Kurram district to cooperate with the teams of the Department of Finance there to resolve the land disputes amicably.

He appreciated the role of Commissioner Kohat, Jirga members and security forces in the ceasefire.

He said scholars and Ulemas should play an important role in maintaining peace during Muharram.

Kundi said islam teaches self-sacrifice and this message has to be spread.