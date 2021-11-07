One year job extension granted to adhoc doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Ad-hoc doctors have been given major relief by approving a one-year extension in their jobs.

According to a handout issued here, the relief had been given as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

CM said that the decision would provide relief to more than 4,000 ad-hoc doctors in the real sense.

Usman Buzdar also directed to ensure timely disbursement of their salaries. Prompt measures should be taken to remove the hurdles in the disbursement of the salaries of ad-hoc doctors, he added.

Chief minister further assured that matters of the reappointment and other issues of ad-hoc doctors would be resolved on an immediate basis and relevant authorities had been directed in this regard.

He further said that ad-hoc doctors would not face such problems in the future.

He said that the incumbent government was fully aware of the problems of doctors who were serving ailing humanity. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would leave no stone unturned in the future as well to redress the problems of doctors, he maintained.