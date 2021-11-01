UrduPoint.com

One Year Of Sehat Insaf Card; Over Rs 10.60bln Spent On Treatment Of 426,939 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Under its flagship program of Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has spent Rs 10.60 billion on free of charge treatment of 426,000 patients out of a total 7.4 million families registered under the program

KP Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday told media here that 7.4 million families of KP are entitled to avail health insurance up to Rs one million under SIC initiative of the government, adding the program was initiated on November 1 last year from six district of Malakand division and till February 28, 2021 all the districts of the province including merged areas were covered in the program.

He said the citizens of KP can avail free of charge medical facilities at 524 panel hospitals across the country including 166 in the KP. He said in one year as many as 426,000 patients got free treatment of different diseases including dialysis and heart surgery.

Jhagra said that KP government is working to include expensive surgeries including liver and kidney transplant in SIC for facilitation of masses.

