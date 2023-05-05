One year project on increasing awareness of COVID-19 implemented

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :In order to increase awareness and prioritization of COVID-19, Shifa Foundation implemented a one-year project on COVID-19 Test and Treat Advocacy in Pakistan.

The project team has arranged a Quarterly review meeting attended by the Senior Management and Program Team of the Shifa Foundation.

Program Manager Said Shah shared the overall background of the project and said that Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) and Unit aid collaborated with Shifa Foundation to implement COVID-19 Test and Treat Advocacy Project in Pakistan.

The aim of the project was to develop context-sensitive advocacy strategies supported by accessible advocacy and communication materials to increase awareness of COVID-19 Test & Treat programs.

Project Manager Bawar Khan briefed the meeting about the achievements and targets of the Project.

He said, "The project has directly accessed more than 10,629 people including 6,612 women and young girls across Pakistan through 383 Community Awareness and Capacity Building Sessions on COVID-19 tests, treatment, SOPs, and vaccination." "In addition to in-person community sessions, Shifa Foundation has also launched a Digital Media campaign and shared authentic and updated advocacy and communication materials about COVID-19 Test and Treat Advocacy." Electronic data showed that more than 25 million people reached key messages about COVID-19, SOPs, Tests and Treatments through Shifa Foundation's digital media campaign.

Speaking at the Quarterly Review Meeting, Bawar Khan shared that more than 11000 Information, education and Communication materials/brochures were developed and distributed among the people.

The brochures and flyers focused on COVID-19 services including but not limited to basic information about service centres, preventive measurements, basic vaccination/ booster shots, and testing.

The meeting was briefed that the project ensured the involvement of more than 50 celebrities, health experts and volunteers for public awareness messages to urge communities to adhere to standard procedures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and get tested if they carry symptoms or have been in contact with infected people.

To seek the consultation of key stakeholders, the project conducted three workshops with parliamentarians, representatives from the Ministry of Health, UN Agencies, Line Departments (Social welfare, Police, Education, Health etc), Civil Society Organizations, the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Chamber of Commerce, Print and Electronic Media etc.

The project team identified various challenges and barriers to scaling up COVID-19 services in Pakistan.

They shared that lack of understanding at the community level, centralized vaccination and testing services, lack of integrated efforts, lack of media and Civil Society Organizations roles, insufficient budget to respond to pandemics, and political instability etc. were some of the major barriers encountered during the implementation of the Project.

The team suggested that lessons on COVID-19 tests, treatment and vaccination might be included in the national curriculum to ensure that youth were aware of their roles and responsibilities to respond to COVID-19.

They also recommended integrated and multi-sectoral efforts to ensure a timely response to COVID-19 and any potential pandemics in future.

The team shared that the availability of rapid/ self-test kits could possibly help diagnose COVID-19 at early stages.

Dr Khadeeja Azhar appreciated the efforts of the team for timely completion of project activities.

She directed the program development team to include COVID-19 tests and treat advocacy activities in the designing and implementation of projects being developed in every thematic area.

She said, "The Shifa Foundation will continue advocacy and mobilization of COVID-19 tests and treat till the last positive case in Pakistan."She emphasised engaging volunteers in raising awareness about COVID-19 tests and treatment across Pakistan.