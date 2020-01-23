One year service of 10 SHOs forfeited in Faisalabad

CPO Captain (retd) Muhammad Suhail has issued orders for forfeiting one year service of 10 station house officers (SHOs) on the charges of non-compliance of orders,negligence and corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) -:CPO Captain (retd) Muhammad Suhail has issued orders for forfeiting one year service of 10 station house officers (SHOs) on the charges of non-compliance of orders,negligence and corruption.

CPO issued orders to SHOs for arresting criminals,especially proclaimed offenders but they failed to comply with the orders,said police sources.

One year service of SHO Rail Bazaar Inspector Syed Ashfaq Hussain, SHO Civil Lines Sub-Inspector Umar Sarfraz Warraich, SHO Samanavad SI Tariq Ameer,SHO Factory Area SI Abdul Jabbar, SHO Mamoon Kanjan SI Zeeshan Khalid,SHO Kurr SI Ali Imran, SHO Garrh SI Waseem Aslam,SHO city Samundri SI Khalid Mahmood,SHO city Jarranwala SI Manazir Ali,SHO Mureedwala SI Asif Nawab was forfeited.