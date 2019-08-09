UrduPoint.com
One Youth Killed, 5 Others Injured After Roof Of House Collapses

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

A youth was killed while 5 others were injured after roof of a house collapsed near Christian Para of laundi no 2 in Karachi.6 people identified as Waqas, Sonia, Gulzar, Musqan, Neha and Salma of a family were buried under debris after roof of an upper storey of a house collapsed near Christian Para of laundi no 2 area of Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) A youth was killed while 5 others were injured after roof of a house collapsed near Christian Para of laundi no 2 in Karachi.6 people identified as Waqas, Sonia, Gulzar, Musqan, Neha and Salma of a family were buried under debris after roof of an upper storey of a house collapsed near Christian Para of laundi no 2 area of Karachi.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and pulled the bodies out of debris and shifted all to nearby Jinnah Hospital for first aid.+But out of 6, Waqas, 15, could not survive.

